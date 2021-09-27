Vicky Kaushal Starrer 'Sardar Udham' Teaser Out; Tells The Tale Of Udham Singh; WATCH

On the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, the makers of the movie Sardar Udham released a teaser of the movie to honour the revolutionary freedom fighter. Sardar Udham is a biographical film based on the life of the freedom fighter Udham Singh, featuring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. With the teaser, the makers gave a glance at the much-awaited untold story of a freedom fighter.

Sardar Udham teaser out now

In honour of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth-anniversary, Amazon Prime Video launcheed the official teaser of the much-awaited untold story of Sardar Udham Singh. The movie led by Vicky Kaushal will chronicle the lesser-known story of the legendary Indian revolutionary. The film will delve deeper into his boundless courage to avenge the death of his countrymen, in an event that shook the British Empire.

Sardar Udham is directed by Shoojit Sircar. The Amazon Original Movie is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar and is set to get a global release on Amazon Prime Video during Dussehra on October 16, 2021. The movie was earlier scheduled to release in the theatres in 2020 and then later in January 2021 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Lead actor Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram and shared the teaser of the movie. As he shared the teaser he wrote, "On the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, I’m proud to bring to you the story of his ally- Sardar Udham Singh- one man, many aliases, one mission. Presenting the teaser of #Sardar Udham."

Vicky Kaushal had earlier on Sardar Udham Singh's 120th birth anniversary, taken to his Instagram and opened up about playing the freedom fighter on the big screen. He wrote, "Today marks the 120th birth anniversary of Sardar Udham Singh. Portraying a character is one thing. But understanding the way they viewed the world, reliving their emotions is another. I don’t know how much closer I will get to what went inside your head and heart. But I do know that with every scene that I play you, something inside me alters forever. Sardar Udham Singh (26thDec1899-31stJuly1940)."

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09