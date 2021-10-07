Vicky Kaushal Unveils His Fierce Look In Shoojit Sircar's Directorial 'Sardar Udham Singh'

URI star Vicky Kaushal is all set to mark his return on an online streaming site, Amazon Prime, for his upcoming collaboration with Shoojit Sircar in Sardar Udham Singh. On Thursday, Kaushal took to his verified Instagram handle and unveiled his fierce look in his forthcoming film. Sharing the picture, the actor described the year-1931, when his character Udham Singh was 'in prison.' Scroll down to see the picture.

Vicky Kaushal's fierce look in Sardar Udham Singh

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Vicky Kaushal dropped a picture of his fierce look in Shoojit Sircar's directorial. In the picture, he can be seen looking into the camera confidently and flashing a very serious look. The actor has grown his beard and hair for the character in the film. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, '1931, Prison, India. Udham Singh was in prison for possession of prohibited papers "Ghadr-i-Gunj" ("Voice of Revolt"). He was released later but under constant surveillance. Soon, he escaped to Europe and never got to return to India. '#SardarUdham' '#SardarUdhamOnPrime' | Oct 16.'

The film focuses on the revolutionary freedom fighter who was known for avenging the Indians who died in the 1919's Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film is touted to be a large-scale biopic project with a hefty budget, taking almost a year and a half for its post-production. The biopic was originally scheduled for release on October 2, 2020, however, it was postponed to January 15, 2021, owing to the ongoing COVID pandemic. The film will now premiere on Amazon Prime on October 16, this Dusshera. Alongside Kaushal, the film also stars Amol Parashar, who will essay the role of revolutionary Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

The teaser of the film was shared by the actor on social media. The clip gave a sneak-peek into several breaking news clips of the real-life incident that took place under British Rule, further panning to Kaushal's look as the protagonist. Sharing the clip, he wrote, "His name etched in our history, his mission shook the entire nation. It's an incredible honour to step into the shoes of Sardar Udham Singh."

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal