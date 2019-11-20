Vicky Kaushal: The Uri Actor Will Star In A Superhero Movie By Aditya Dhar

Actor Vicky Kaushal will once again be reunited with his Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar in their upcoming fantasy movie The Immortal Ashwatthama. It will be an action-adventure fantasy flick and is supposedly set to release in 2021. It will be released in Hindi, English, Mandarin, Tamil, and Telugu.

Vicky Kaushal's first superhero movie

Vicky Kaushal will star in a superhero movie directed by the Uri director Aditya Dhar. Dhar reportedly said about the production of the movie that the soft prep had begun two months ago while the formal prep will start in a fortnight. He added that they will shoot the entire film in a start-to-finish schedule and they have shortlisted Greenland, Tokyo, New Zealand, and Namibia as locations. He will be collaborating with the teams from all over the world on the action and stated that the entire post-production, including the VFX, will be done in the US.

On the character from the movie Ashwatthama, Dhar said that he is one of the most powerful and mysterious characters from the epic Mahabharata. Being Drona’s son, he is a brilliant warrior but also egoistic and arrogant because he is immortal. He added that in comparison to other warriors like Arjuna and Karna, not much is written about Ashwatthama in all the various versions of Mahabharata. Dhar said that Ashwatthama is not perfect, but then none of us is perfect, which is what Aditya loved the most about the character. Not much has been revealed about the movie's cast and the plot.

Fans of Vicky Kaushal are all excited to see him in the role of Ashwatthama. It will be his first superhero movie and will be one of the very few superhero movies of Bollywood. Previously, we have seen actors like Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff taking on the role of a superhero.

