Vicky Kaushal's Brother Makes Fun Of Himself, Says, 'Nepotism Has A Sunny Side Up'

'Main hoon Sunny Kaushal, Superstar Vicky Kaushal ka chota bhai', that's Bhangra Paa Le star Sunny's line in the viral video that he released on his social media handle. The video begins with Sunny shouting, 'How's the Josh' and when he doesn't receive the response he was expecting, he says, 'I told you, it won't work. I am not Vicky Kaushal'. The actor further calls him a product of 'nepotism'.

He concludes the video by saying, "If there is talent then bhai ka, baba ka, kisi ka nepotism kaam nahi aata. Please come watch my film. This is 'naya Hindustan' — ghar mein ghusega bhi aur plead bhi karega'. 'Gully Boy' star Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Verma, actor Kunal Kapoor, actress Shriya Pilgaonkar and others loved the video and called it 'superb'. Bhangra Paa Le features Sunny Kaushal and Rukhsar Dhillon in the lead. The film has been directed by Sneha Taurani. Dheeraj Rattan has penned the screenplay, which shifts between the past and present and showcases romance through the ages.

Sunny Kaushal, son of renowned action director Sham Kaushal, says in his struggling days he sometimes used his father's name to introduce himself to industry people. "I would be lying if I say no blatantly. Initially, I used to introduce myself as, 'I am Sunny Kaushal, my father is in the industry, his name is Sham Kaushal' but nothing happened. One day, I realised I should stop doing that and never use his name again," Sunny told PTI.



There is a lot of debate around nepotism in the industry with star children getting a preference over others but Sunny said his father was always clear about not helping him and his brother Vicky, who has already established himself as a stellar performer in the industry. "My dad had told both Vicky and me 'Do not expect anything from me. Though a lot of people know me in the industry and they might entertain you because of that but they will not make a film with you unless you prove yourselves'," Sunny said recalling his father's advice.

