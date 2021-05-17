Vicky Kaushal's Dad Sham Kaushal Extends Sweet Birthday Wish To 'Puttar' With Unseen Pics

National Award-winning Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal rang in his 33rd birthday yesterday, i.e. May 16, 2021. While several celebrities from the film fraternity extended sweet birthday wishes to the URI star on social media, Vicky Kaushal's father had a quirky way to wish his beloved son on his special day. Yesterday, Sham Kaushal took to his Instagram handle to share a collage of Vicky's childhood photo and a recent photo to shower him with "love and blessings".

On Vicky Kaushal's birthday, father Sham had a lovely way to wish his "Puttar"

As Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal turned a year older yesterday, ardent fans, as well as his celebrity pals from showbiz, flocked to social media to make his birthday even more special for him with their heartfelt wishes. Joining the bandwagon of millions who wished the Sanju actor on social media was his own father and former stunt director, Sham Kaushal. Vicky's dad took to Instagram to share two unseen photos of his "Puttar" and penned a heartwarming birthday wish for him.

Sharing a childhood photo of Vicky Kaushal collaged with his recent one from an award show, Sham Kaushal expressed that he feels blessed to have a gem of a son like Vicky. His caption read, "Happy Birthday Puttar. Feel blessed to have a son like u & may God’s blessings be always with u. Always love & blessings." The caption of Vicky's childhood photo wherein he could be seen posing for the camera with a cassette tape read, "Mera wala gaana lagao". On the other hand, the caption above his recent picture where he could be seen dancing read, "Phir dance karunga".

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's younger brother, Sunny Kaushal gave fans a sneak peek into his brother's lockdown birthday party on Instagram to wish the former on his 33rd birthday. In the candid picture shared by Sunny, the Raazi actor is seen posing with a cake in a black hoodie and denim pants as he flashed his beaming smile at the camera. Sharing the photo on Instagram, the Bhangra Paa Le actor wrote, "Janamdin mubarak ho mere bhai @vickykaushal09".

