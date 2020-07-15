Vicky Kaushal's Debut Movie 'Masaan' Won Many Awards And Accolades; See List

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most respected and talented actors in the entertainment industry today. He is one of the very few actors who have won a National Award at the very beginning of his career. Vicky Kaushal has been successful in creating a huge fan-base for himself.

He has always proved his versatility as an actor over the years and has given excellent performances back-to-back. The fact that the actor made his Bollywood debut with a heavy critically acclaimed movie, Neeraj Ghaywan’s Masaan (2015), itself talks a lot about Vicky Kaushal's choice of work.

Masaan cast Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripathi, and Sanjay Mishra as the lead characters. The plot of Masaan has the premise set around India's holy river, Ganga, where four people with a strict moral code, face prejudice, and a punishing caste system as they confront personal tragedies. Here are the awards won by Vicky Kaushal’s debut movie, Masaan. Read ahead to know-

Masaan Awards

Un Certain Regard Avenir Prize 2015 won by Neeraj Ghaywan

Screen awards for Best Male Debut 2016 won by Vicky Kaushal

Filmfare Award for Best Debut Director 2016 won by Neeraj Ghaywan

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director 2016 won by Neeraj Ghaywan

Screen Award for Most Promising Debut Director 2016 won by Neeraj Ghaywan

Stardust Award for Performer of the Year Female- Editor's Choice 2015 won by Richa Chadha

Stardust Award for Best Screenplay 2015 won by Varun Grover

Guild Award for Best Debut Director 2016 won by Neeraj Ghaywan

Masaan gained overwhelming critical acclamation but did average at the box-office. The music for the songs from the movie was composed by the Indian band, the Indian Ocean, and the songs of the movie were written by the lyricist Varun Grover. The music album of the movie also gained positive response from critics. The movie contains many examples of the Hindi poetry at different stops including the work of Akbar Allahabadi, Basheer Badr, Brij Narayan Chakbast, Mirza Ghalib, Uday Prakash and Dushyant Kumar.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now





