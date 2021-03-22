Vicky Kaushal’s Morning Starts With 'blood & Sweat', Actor Shares Array Of Happy Pics

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who has a slew of films in the pipeline, kick-started his Monday with an intense workout at the gym. Vicky shared a picture from his gym in which he held a rod. The actor had a bandaid tied to his finger. Sharing the same, he wrote, “Monday morning starts with blood, sweat and dirt.” After this, he took to Instagram and shared an array of pics from his latest shoot.

Vicky, all decked up in a white tee, smiled away to glory. Sharing the first pic, he penned, “Dekha Hai Aise Bhi”. Sharing another pic, he further penned, “Kisi ko Aise hi”, and later wrote, “Haste hasaate yun sabko manaate hum jaayengey” in the caption. As soon as Vicky Kaushal’s photos were up on the internet, it met with a flurry of comments. A user wrote “Damn, such a cutie”, whereas another fan penned “God, you are so handsome.”

How Vicky kick-started his Monday

(Photo credits: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram)

Meanwhile, a lot of Bollywood stars are appealing to fans to mask up during the Covid times as the cases are rising in Maharashtra. Alia Bhatt on Saturday took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of a news report about the rise in Coronavirus cases. “Please be safe guys,” the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor wrote alongside the post. Alia’s Raazi co-star Vicky also posted a pic of himself with a mask and urged fans to wear it without fail.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is all set to start shooting for The Immortal Ashwatthama from August in Ukraine. According to Pinkvilla, the first schedule of the film will begin in Ukraine, after which it will be shot at other multiple international locations. The director of the film Aditya is currently in the stage of finalising his other shooting spots, added the report.

A source close to the site also mentioned that the team had earlier decided to begin shooting in June, however, they later decided to start from August. Vicky and Aditya will be reuniting for The Immortal Ashwatthama after they worked together on the 2019 hit, Uri: The Surgical Strike, which garnered massive love from the audience. Apart from this, the actor also has Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh in his kitty.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.