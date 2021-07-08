Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Brother Vir Chopra Passes Away, Anupama Chopra Confirms Demise

Quick links:
Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's elder brother and producer Vir Chopra is no more. This news was confirmed by Vidhu's wife and film critic Anupama Chopra as she posted an emotional note in the memory of Vir Chopra on Instagram. Vir Chopra died on July 5 after battling with COVID-19. He was reportedly undergoing treatment at Mumbai's H. N. Reliance hospital after contracting the virus during his Maldives trip.
Anupama, in her post, mentioned how his memory will be their blessing. The post has a throwback picture of her husband Vidhu with the late Vir Chopra at the premiere of the movie 3 Idiots. "Vinod always said that Vir was his better version - nice to a fault, highly educated (PhD from London School of Economics) and measured instead of volatile. They looked so alike that when VC and I first got married, people would congratulate Vir. Forever now, his memory remains our blessing. Photo taken at the premiere of 3 Idiots," she wrote.
Vir had worked with brother Vidhu Vinod Chopra on successful movies like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, Lage Raho Munna Bhai and 3 Idiots. He is survived by his son Abhay and his wife Namita Nayak Chopra. Several social media users and industry insiders wrote condolence messages for Vir Chopra. Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania commented, "So sorry for your loss." Other famous personalities like Shanoo Sharma, Pooja Dhingra among others also expressed their heartfelt condolences.
