Vidya Balan Gives Her Saree 'Shakuntala Devi' Twist For E-promotions Of Movie

Vidya Balan recently posted a picture of her giving her fans a glimpse of her e-promotions look. The actor posted a series of pictures donning a black saree with a red border. However, her saree had a Shakuntala Devi twist to it.

Vidya Balan’s saree was designed with mathematical equations all over. The actor’s look was kept minimal with statement earrings and nude makeup. Vidya Balan’s look was completed with a middle-parted sleek hairstyle. The actor posted the pictures with the caption, “-E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi ❣️Outfit - my favourite Mathematical equation saree by @utkalamrita especially woven for the #ShakuntalaDeviPromotions #vocalforlocal. This saree is a Sambalpuri bandha (tie and dye) silk. Woven over a period of one month in kendupali, Sonepur. Handwoven by Ramakant Meher, with mulberry Bangalore silk yarn."

Also Read| Vidya Balan takes 'Black and White' photo challenge; shares a stunning monochrome pic

About Shakuntala Devi movie

Shakuntala Devi is directed by Anu Menon. The movie is based on the life of Shakuntala Devi, who was an Indian writer and mathematical genius, popularly called “the human computer” by many. Along with Vidya Balan as the lead character, the movie features Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta as Shakuntala’s husband Paritosh Banerji with Amit Sadh as Ajay and Prakash Belawadi as Shakuntala’s father.

Also Read| Vidya Balan played pranks on 'Shakuntala Devi' set, reveals co-star Sanya Malhotra

The movie is penned by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, with dialogues from Ishita Moitra. It is bankrolled by Sony Pictures Networks India and A Genius Films Production. The soundtrack is composed by Sachin-Jigar with a score by Karan Kulkarni. Lyrics are written by Vayu and Priya Saraiya. Cinematography is by Keiko Nakahara and editing by Antara Lahiri. The film was scheduled to release on May 8, 2020, but will miss its theatrical release due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The audience can enjoy Shakuntala Devi on Amazon Prime Video on July 31, 2020.

Also Read| Sanya Malhotra on working with Vidya Balan in Shakuntala Devi: 'I was just star-struck'

Shakuntala Devi was a mathematical wizard and an acclaimed writer. Her brilliance in mathematical calculations has earned her a place in the 1982 edition of The Guinness Book Of World Records. She also did several tours all over the world and showcased her talent. In 1988, Shakuntala Devi went to the US to have her abilities studied by psychology professor Arthur Jensen.

Also Read| Vidya Balan reveals challenges she faced while playing math wizard in 'Shakuntala Devi'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.