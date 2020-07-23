Vidya Balan Is All Joyful & Witty In 'Shakuntala Devi's' New Song 'Rani Hindustani'; Watch

Vidya Balan’s upcoming movie Shakuntala Devi’s song Rani Hindustani released today on July 23. The song is penned by Vayu and composed by Sachin-Jigar. The drastic transformation of Shakuntala Devi has the jazzy and joyful voice of Sunidhi Chauhan.

Shakuntala Devi song Rani Hindustani out

The 2-minute long video of Shakuntala Devi's song starts with Shakuntala Devi sitting with an English man who says a tongue twister. In the next moment, Vidya Balan is seen saying another tongue twister but in Hindi. The song shows a glimpse of Shakuntala Devi learning new etiquettes of British society. She is learning how to drive a car and also acing at the gesture of shaking hands.

A beautiful shot of the English man giving her a dress and she being hesitant to try it on is one of the highlights at the beginning of the Rani Hindustani music video. Shakuntala Devi is seen transforming as she wears dresses and reads ample number of books. The music video also has shots where Shakuntala Devi is seen learning salsa and practicing English dialogues.

Shakuntala Devi’s joyful personality accompanied by the high tunes of the song and relatable lyrics just makes the song even more special. At the end of the video, there are shots of Shakuntala Devi enjoying a glass of wine in a gathering and also shaking a leg with the English man. The video ends with Shakuntala Devi’s achievements in newspapers and TV screens.

More about Shakuntala Devi

Shakuntala Devi is Vidya Balan's upcoming movie. It is a biopic on the life of one of the greatest mathematicians of India, Shakuntala Devi. It also encompasses other achievements of the mathematician like earning her name in the Guinness Book of World Record and being called 'The Human-Computer'. The movie also covers the personal struggles that Shakuntala Devi had to go through, like her bittersweet relationship with her daughter.

Shakuntala Devi stars Vidya Balan in the titular role. Sanya Malhotra features in the role of her daughter while Jishu Sengupta and Amit Sadh will play important roles. The movie is helmed by Anu Menon and bankrolled by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Abundantia Entertainment. Shakuntala Devi is slated to have an OTT release on Amazon Prime on July 31, 2020.

