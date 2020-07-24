Vidya Balan Talks About Being Shakuntala Devi On Screen, Calls It 'most Complicated Role'

Vidya Balan’s upcoming movie Shakuntala Devi has created a major buzz after the trailer of the movie released. In a recent interview with a fashion magazine, Vidya Balan shared what kind of a person Shakuntala Devi was and how she managed to justify Shakuntala’s character on-screen. The actor said that Shakuntala Devi had an immensely wicked sense of humour.

Vidya Balan talks about Shakuntala Devi's personality traits

Vidya Balan mentioned that she never associated a sense of humour with Maths. She added that knowing Shakuntala Devi was like peeling an onion, layer after layer new things get revealed about her. Vidya Balan informed that she discovered new sides and aspects to her personality that she obviously didn’t know existed. The actor called her role 'the most complicated and complex character' that she played on screen.

Furthermore, Vidya Balan said that while performing Shakuntala’s character, one of the toughest parts was to grasp the mathematic bit of the whole deal. She mentioned that Shakuntala Devi made mathematics fun and look so easy, however, she had no idea how to make it look that fun. Balan added that Shakuntala Devi has always been good with maths but she still couldn’t comprehend how the famous mathematician made it seem so enjoyable.

"I love biopics": Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan has been a part of two biopics before Shakuntala Devi that is The Dirty Picture and Telugu superstar NTR’s biopic. Talking about being a part of biopics, the actor mentioned that she enjoy biopics. She continued that The Dirty Picture really helped her clarify some confusion regarding the challenges that come with taking on biographical roles.

Vidya Balan further said that when an actor is portraying a real-life character on-screen, one needs to really capture the essence of the person. She added that the effort goes in capturing their essence and that’s what she has tried to do in Shakuntala Devi. She continued that an actor needs to adopt the mannerisms that one can make their own.

Adding to that, she said that an actor doesn’t want to mimic that person, but needs some of those characteristic traits of the person to know what that person was like. Talking about the female crew, Vidya Balan said that the cinematographer is a woman, the costume designer is a woman, the editor is a woman, and even one of the producers is a woman. She continued that there were many women on sets of Shakuntala Devi and the feminine energy was bubbling all around and she loved that.

