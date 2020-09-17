Vidya Balan Shares A Video Of People's Reaction As COVID-19 Cases Surge; Watch

Recently, Bollywood actor Vidya Balan shared a rib-tickling video on her Instagram handle, which features people’s changing reactions as the novel Coronavirus spreads rapidly in the country. The first part of the video features Sanjay Dutt’s iconic dialogue, ‘Darwaza Band Karna Maa’ from the film Vaastav, as he reacts to the early stages of the contagion. Take a look at the video here:

Vidya's hilarious COVID post:

Meanwhile, the second part of the video features a fun video of Salman Khan and Neelam Kothari from the film, Hum Saath Saath Hain, which features them enjoying carefree, as the positive cases in the country cross the 1-million-mark.

Vidya Balan recently made it to the news when she pledged 1000 personal protective equipment to the COVID warriors stationed at the hospitals. Vidya came out in support of the healthcare workers and pledged to provide nearly 1000 PPE’s to them. As seen in a video message shared in her Instagram handle, Vidya Balan spoke about the scarcity of PPEs and how it can crush the healthcare community in the country.

On the professional front:

She was last seen in Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer. The movie also features the Dangal actor, Sanya Malhotra, who is seen portraying the character of Anupama Banerji, daughter of Shakuntala Devi. The film also stars actors Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh playing prominent roles in the movie. Directed by Anu Menon, Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer is produced by Sony Pictures Networks India and Vikram Malhotra under his banner Abundantia Entertainment.

Reportedly, the film was scheduled to be theatrically released in India on May 8, 2020, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film was streamed worldwide on July 31, 2020, on Prime Video. The actor will be next seen in the much-awaited film, Sherni. Helmed by Aastha Tiku, Sherni also stars Vijay Raaz, Sharat Saxena and Mukesh Prajapati in prominent roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres in 2021. Reportedly, the actor will be seen in her next biopic based on the life of the late Carnatic singer, M.S. Subbulakshmi.

