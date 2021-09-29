Vidyut Jammwal Announces 'Sanak' Release Date; Here's Where And When To Watch The New Film

Quick links:
Image:@MEVIDYUTJAMMWAL/Instagram
Vidyut Jammwal starrer Sanak- Hope Under Siege, which skipped theatrical release, is all set to stream on the digital platform Disney+ Hotstar from October 15.
The action-thriller is directed by Kanishk Varma and co-produced by Zee Studios and Sunshine Pictures. The film stars Vidyut Jammwal, Neha Dhupia, Rukmini Maitra, and Chandan Roy Sanyal in pivotal roles.
The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a new poster of the film while announcing the digital release date of his upcoming movie Sanak. "Ek baar SANAK gayi na toh…Complete the sentence in #SANAKI style #SANAK releasing on 15th October only on @disneyplushotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex, (sic)" he captioned the post.
The new poster of the film features the lead actor Vidyut Jammwal holding a baby in one hand and a gun in the other.
Neha Dhupia, on the other hand also shared the same poster on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Mark your calendars 👉 because we have a date ❤️#Sanak streaming from 15th October only on @disneyplushotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex#"
Earlier, the actor had announced that his movie will be released digitally, however, the date was not released till then, With a new poster where he can be seen engaged in intense combat, with ammunition in his hand, the actor tweeted, "Maine sunna hai, SANAK kuch bhi karwa sakti hai aur pyaar main Sanki bana sakti hai... Ab meri #Sanak karegi saari hadein paar! My upcoming action thriller coming soon on @DisneyPlusHS. #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex. ( I've heard SANAK can make you do anything, even drive you crazy in love). (sic)"
Maine sunna hai,— Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) September 22, 2021
SANAK kuch bhi karwa sakti hai aur pyaar main Sanki bana sakti hai...
Ab meri #Sanak karegi saari hadein paar! My upcoming action thriller coming soon on @DisneyPlusHS .#DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex pic.twitter.com/qyPbPdj3qc
Meanwhile, Vidyut Jammwal has commenced shooting for his upcoming Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha with Shivaleeka Oberoi in July. The film is a sequel to the last year's Khuda Haafiz, which revolves around Vidyut's character Sameer Choudhary who embarks on a mission to save his wife Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi), who gets caught up in flesh trade upon her arrival in the Middle East. Besides this, the actor has also announced his home production, IB71, which is being directed by Sankalp Reddy.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.