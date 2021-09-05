Vidyut Jammwal, Nandita Mahtani Spotted At Mumbai Airport Amid Engagement Rumours; Watch

Have Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani got engaged? The news of the rumoured couple's engagement started doing the rounds on Saturday after actor Neha Dhupia sent out congratulations to them. The duo was snapped together after their pictures went viral, and netizens too were quick to share their views on it.

Vidyut Jammwal-Nandita Mahtani make first public appearance amid engagement rumours

Dressed in casual attire with sunglasses and mask on, Vidyut and Nandita were seen arriving at the Mumbai airport on Saturday. The actor escorted his rumoured ladylove to the car and waved at the paparazzi before departing in the same car.

Netizens shared their reactions to the couple's appearance and their reported engagement. Some gave them heart emojis, while some did not mince words in writing 'no.' One wished that Vidyut should have got married to his Commando 2 co-star Adah Sharma, whom he was linked to in the past.

Recently, actor Neha Dhupia had posted a photo of the couple holding hands at the Taj Mahal. She congratulated the couple, along with heart emojis, and called it 'best news ever', sparking speculation about their engagement. It is likely that they were returned to Mumbai from Agra.

This was also their first public appearance together in front of the media. Rumours about their relationship have been doing the rounds since January. This was when Vidyut had shared an image of Nandita rappelling and given the caption 'conquered.'

A few weeks ago, Nandita had also shared Vidyut's announcement of launching his production house. She had then called him 'V' and wished him 'success, love and good luck' and his team. He had then called her 'Nandi baby.'

Recently, a selfie of them had also set off speculation in a similar manner.

Vidyut is one of the popular action stars of the film industry. After his work in the Commando franchise and other movies, he is now set to star in the sequel of his 2020 film Khuda Haafiz.

Nandita Mahtani was previously married to businessman Sanjay Kapur, who then married Karisma Kapoor. She is a well-known fashion designer in the entertainment industry. She has styled Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on many occasions.