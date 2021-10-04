Vidyut Jammwal On Completing 10 Years In Cinema: 'Living The Dream Of An Average Indian'

Actor Vidyut Jammwal, who is all geared up for his upcoming action-thriller Sanak-Hope Under Seige, has clocked a decade in the film industry recently. Known for performing high octane stunts onscreen, the actor said that the journey so far has been great while noting that his self-belief has helped him more than hard work.

Establishing his footprint in the industry by starting off with villainous roles, the Commando actor spear-headed multiple action films in his 10 years journey in films. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up about it and said, "I am living the dream of an average Indian man, who comes from a small town. 99% of the ones in this industry are based out of Mumbai and I represent everyone from there. More than hard work, it’s important to believe in yourself. So yes, it has been a great journey – God has been kind, India has been kind.”

Vidyut Jammwal reveals his mother wants him to stay from action genre

The actor also talked about how his mother ask him time to time to step away from the action genre.“My mother feels I am great at action and everyone knows it too. She wants me to do romance and comedy now, Vidyut said. He went on to add that in his next film Sanak, he will explore multiple genres from action to comedy to romance. “You will get to see me in all genres now – be it action, comedy or romance. My next, Sanak, is all about how far a person can go for his love,” he added.

Sanak- Hope Under Siege is all set to stream on the digital platform Disney+ Hotstar from October 15. The action-thriller is directed by Kanishk Varma and co-produced by Zee Studios and Sunshine Pictures. Apart from Vidyut Jammwal, the film stars Neha Dhupia, Rukmini Maitra, and Chandan Roy Sanyal in pivotal roles.

Vidyut Jammwal on Sanak' digital release

With Sanak, Vidyut reunited with producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Both have worked together in Force and the Commando franchise. Talking about the film, Vidyut said the challenges with the upcoming movie will be different from his past ventures. “This time, the biggest challenge was to decide if we should release in theatres or take the 'direct to the digital' route. But, I am very happy that the film is released on Disney+Hotstar,” he noted.

The actor added that it was for the audience to decide now how they liked the movie. “I never planned stuff in my 10-year journey. I showcased all of my talents in the films I have done so far and never strategized on it. Likewise, I believe in this OTT platform and it’s now up-to-the audience to decide. As they say, let the divine decide,” he added.

(Image:MEVIDYUTJAMMWAL/INSTAGRAM)