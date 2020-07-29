Vidyut Jammwal Opens Up About His Competition In Bollywood & Upcoming Film 'Yaara'

Recently, Vidyut Jammwal had an interview with an entertainment portal during which he talked about being questioned about 'his competition' in the industry. Vidyut said that the world says he's the top martial artist in the world and so he can't be put in any category. He explained that in 2019, he was awarded for the Best Action in the world by Jackie Chan, who is the biggest action star in the world. He concluded his point saying that even after this when people still ask him such questions, he finds it a bit weird.

In the same interview, Vidyut Jammwal also spoke about his upcoming movie, Yaara. The crime drama was shot in 2014-15. Talking about the same, Vidyut Jammwal said that when the time is right, things happen and he believes that this is the right time for Yaara to release. The film is slated to be released on July 30 on the OTT platform Zee5.

Vidyut Jammwal on Yaara

Furthermore, talking about the film's late release, Vidyut Jammwal told the portal that maybe the film was meant to be released at this time. He shared that for him it was all about getting to work with a director like Tigmanshu Dhulia. He was fortunate enough to work with him and he is very happy with the way things are, Vidyut Jammwal added.

As mentioned by the entertainment portal, Tigmanshu Dhulia had mixed feelings about a direct-to-digital release for Yaara. However, on the other hand, Vidyut was quite happy. He told the portal that whatever happens, happens for the best and this is how it is. He also shared that the Yaara cast was excited that the film is releasing. He added that they all know they did such a phenomenal job, and also made great friendships. He said that he is happy as the whole nation can watch the film, lots of countries will get to see it.

About Yaara

Yaara is a crime and drama flick starring Vidyut Jammwal, Shruti Haasan, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma and Kenny Basumatary. Helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the film is produced by Tigmanshu Dhulia Films and Azure Entertainment. It is a licensed adaptation of the French film A Gang Story released in 2011.

The film premises the story of four friends, Vidyut Jammwal (Phagun), Amit Sadh (Mitwa), Vijay Varma (Rizwan), Kenny Basumatary (Bahadur) and their criminal activities followed by a luxurious and lavish life. However, later comes a twist as Vidyut and Amit’s characters part ways after the latter gets arrested. The second half of the film traces the reunion of the gang after 20 years. Shruti Haasan is seen playing the love of Vidyut’s love interest. Watch the trailer below.

