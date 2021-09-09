Vidyut Jammwal To Marry Designer Nandita Mahtani? To Announce Engagement Soon; Reports

After impressing audiences with his performance in Khuda Haafiz Chapter 1 with Shivaleeka Oberoi, Vidyut Jammwal has reportedly taken the baton to be the next Bollywood actor to get married. The industry is buzzing with rumours around his recent engagement with fashion designer Nandita Mahtani. Earlier this month, the Commando actor was spotted publically for the first time with rumoured girlfriend Nandita as they visited the Taj Mahal in Agra. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting the news of their nuptials.

The actor-designer couple first sparked dating rumours in January this year when Vidyut shared Nandita's picture on his social media feed, captioning it 'Conquered'. Another recent selfie of the duo made rounds in which they can be seen smiling for the camera, further fuelling relationship reports.

Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani to tie the knot soon?

A source close to the couple recently spilled facts, stating that the couple will make an official announcement soon. According to Pinkvilla reports, the source mentioned that the duo has been dating for the last two years and have known each other for more than a decade. It stated that after their secret engagement in Agra, they will officially announce their engagement adding that their families have been supportive. On the marriage front, it stated that it's definitely on the cards, however, the duo hasn't zeroed down on any particular date or month as of now. They are really content and excited for their future together.

The B-Town couple broke the news on the internet last week with photos from their rumoured engagement, in which they can be seen posing together with hands locked in front of the symbol of love, the Taj Mahal. However, what grabbed the fans' attention was the stunning shimmery rock, that Nandita was seen flaunting on her ring finger. Interestingly, actor Neha Dhupia reposted one of the photos on her Instagram stories, confirming their engagement. "Best news ever... Congratulations @mevidyutjamwal @nanditamahtani.", she wrote.

On the work front, Vidyut, who was shooting for Faruk Kabir’s Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2 back in July, was visited by his lady love on sets in Lucknow. Another stint of their PDA was apparent when Nandita had congratulated Vidyut on him launching his production house. She had shared a photograph of him then, using the term 'V' to address him, while he had responded with the words 'Nandi baby'.

Jammwal, who made his debut a decade ago with the John Abraham starrer Force will also feature in the action thriller Sanak.

(IMAGE: MEFANVIDYUTJAMMWALDA/ INSTA)