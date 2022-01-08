Vidyut Jammwal Wishes Fiancee Nandita Mahtani On Her Birthday In Style; See Pic

Vidyut Jammwal and his ladylove Nandita Mahtani had recently surprised fans by announcing their engagement on social media. On Saturday, the actor took to his official Instagram handle and shared a special video featuring himself and his fiancee wishing her happy birthday. The video features the special moments of the pair on dates and travelling and having fun with each other.

Vidyut Jammwal drops special video on Nandita Mahtani's birthday

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Jammwal dropped a video where he along with Mahtani can be seen travelling together, at the Taj Mahal, celebrating Christmas together, kissing each other, and their special moments on dates. In the video, wishing his fiancee, the actor bares his heart to her. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy Birthday ALWAYS..❤️ @nanditamahtani."

He also dropped another video where his face has been morphed over veteran actor Jeetendra's and Babita's face has swapped for Mahtani's. He captioned the video, "Happy Birthday to Nanditaaaaaaaa!"

Vidyut Jammwal popped the question to his fiancee Nandita Mahtani in 2021 as they were rappelling down a 150-meter-high wall at a military camp close to Agra. The actor announced his engagement on social media handles several days later in September. Nandita shared the same pictures on her Insta page and wrote, "Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer…said yes!!! 1-9-21."

Last year, while speaking to Bollywood Bubble about his partner, Nandita, the Commando star said that it is 'amazing what has been happening with him in life, in every aspect.' He added that he does not deny anything that is coming towards him or happening in his life. He explained that he has accepted the fact that he wanted to just commit to somebody and that he is 'quite happy' about it. He added that 'it feels nice as it is a different aspect and I am enjoying it.'

Responding to a follow-up question on Nandita, Vidyut went on, "Please, please. I love to talk about her, by the way." He added that he is not one of them who is going around saying, 'Oh this one is my friend.' He said, "I should be proud of everything I do, isn’t it?”

Image: Instagram/@mevidyutjammwal