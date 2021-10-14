Vidyut Jammwal's 'Sanak: Hope Under Siege' To Be Out On October 15: Where And How To Watch

Vidyut Jammwal is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming action film Sanak: Hope Under Siege. Jammwal has been teasing the fans about the upcoming movie via his social media ever since he shared the first look of the flick. The movie also stars Rukmini Maitra in her Bollywood debut alongside Neha Dhupia and Chandan Roy Sanyal in the lead roles. As Sanak gears up for its release, here is where you can watch the movie in India.

Where and how to watch Sanak: Hope Under Siege in India?

Vidyut Jammwal had earlier taken to his Instagram and shared the release date of his movie Sanak. The movie will be releasing on October 15 and will skip theatrical release and premier directly on OTT. Indian audiences can watch Sanak on Disney+Hotstar. Sharing the poster of the movie Jammwal wrote, "Ek baar SANAK gayi na toh… Complete the sentence in #SANAKI style #SANAK releasing on 15th October only on @disneyplushotstar."

Sanak is the remake of the 2002 American movie John Q, about a man who takes hospital staff and patients as hostages after his son is denied a life-saving heart transplant. Earlier this month, an action-packed trailer of the film was unveiled by the makers. The two-and-a-half minute trailer gives a glimpse of the story of a hospital under siege. Vidyut Jammwal plays the role of Vivaan Ahuja, whose wife Hansika, played by Rukmini Maitra, undergoes heart surgery in the same hospital.

Talking about the upcoming movie Vidyut, in a statement given to ANI said, "The film was shot during the pandemic time and like every other Indian, we went to work and we have come up with this film. Once you watch it, I can guarantee you that it will inspire you to be a better version of yourself and to help people around you."

Vidyut Jammwal on work front

Meanwhile, Vidyut Jammwal will next be seen in the action thriller movie Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha with Shivaleeka Oberoi, the shooting of the movie commenced in July. The film is a sequel to the 2020 movie Khuda Haafiz, which revolves around Vidyut's character Sameer Choudhary who embarks on a mission to save his wife Nargis, who gets caught up in flesh trade upon her arrival in the Middle East. Besides this, the actor has also announced his home production, IB71, which is being directed by Sankalp Reddy.

(Image: Instagram/@mevidyutjammwal)