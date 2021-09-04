Vidyut Jamwal Engaged To Fashion Designer Nandita Mahtani? Check Neha Dhupia's Recent Post

Vidyut Jamwal had made headlines earlier with his stint in Khuda Haafiz Chapter 1 with Shivaleeka Oberoi, and now with the latest buzz of the Commando actor's secret engagement to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani. The actor was spotted publically for the first time with rumoured girlfriend Nandita as they visited the Taj Mahal in Agra. Now, it looks like their engagement rumours have been confirmed by actor Neha Dhupia through her social media updates on Saturday.

Vidyut Jamwal engaged to Nandita Mahtani?

The rumoured couple's photos have been making the rounds on the internet in which they can be seen posing together with hands locked with the symbol of love, the Taj Mahal in the backdrop. Jamwal looked handsome donning an all-white outfit, with similar sneakers while the designer rocked in a white top and floral skirt which she paired with sneakers and a sling bag. However, what grabbed the paparazzi and fans' attention was the stunning shimmery rock, that Nandita was seen flaunting in her ring finger.

The duo has kept the details of their relationship private, but after Neha Dhupia's official stamp on their engagement, it doesn't quite seem so. Neha shared an outlet's news story about Vidyut and Nandita on her Instagram story and captioned it as, "Best news ever... Congratulations @mevidyutjamwal @nanditamahtani." She completed it with a red heart sticker in her story. Have a look.

However, neither Nandita nor Vidyut have confirmed the news yet.

More on Vidyut's work front

On the work front, the Commando heartthrob is currently shooting for his upcoming much-anticipated project Khuda Haafiz 2. The movie comes as a sequel to the last year's Khuda Haafiz, which witnessed a digital release. The 2020 flick revolve around Vidyut's character Sameer Choudhary as he embarks on a mission to save his wife Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi) as she gets caught up in flesh trade upon her arrival in the Middle East. The upcoming sequel will be directed by Faruk Kabir and will also see Shivaleeka reprise her role. His upcoming projects also include the action thriller Sanak.

Jamwal made his debut a decade ago with the John Abraham starrer Force for which he went onto win the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He has also been a part of Tigmanshu Dhulia's Bullett Raja which starred Saif Ali Khan. Jamwal was seen essaying the role of an Army Officer in the 2017 Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi starrer Baadshaho.

(IMAGE- VIDYUT JAMWALIONS/ NEHA DHUPIA/ INSTA)