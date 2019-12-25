Vijay Deverakonda To Prabhas: How 2019 Was For Telugu Actors

Telugu cinema has always been unprecedented. Some major Bollywood hits are also remakes of Telugu films. Courtesy the industry's intriguing plots and screenplay, the film industry has gifted its audiences with the best of films. Listed below is the compilation of the Telugu stars and their hits in the year 2019.

Vijay Deverakonda

The young and talented actor Vijay Deverakonda has delivered many hit and flop movies in his career. The actor made his debut as a lead actor with film Pelli Choopulu which was hit film. This year the Arjun Reddy actor came up with film Dear Comrade, which was released in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Later, he was also seen in comedy-drama Meeku Maathrame Cheptha but failed to impress the audience.

Prabhas

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's much-awaited Saaho was released in August. Reportedly, the film was made on a staggering budget of Rs 350 crore and was simultaneously filmed in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The actor became an international sensation after the Baahubali franchise and his fans were eager to see him onscreen as this was the first film after Bahubali 2. The film received mixed reactions from the audience and critics.

Mahesh Babu

Famous South Indian actor Mahesh Babu delivered only one movie this year, but it a huge box office hit. The actor appeared in the movie titled Maharshi, which also stars Pooja Hegde, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. Although, Maharshi has nothing new to offer in terms of story, but was super hit at the box office.

Naga Chaitanya

The Savyasachi actor delivered many films in 2019 which includes Majili, Oh Baby and Venky Mama. Majili is the story of a youngster, Poorna, who aspires to be a cricketer. It is the film which shows an honest portrayal of relationships. On the other hand, Oh Baby was a super hit film by Naga Chaitanya and Samantha. The film is an enjoyable ride and has a lot of great moments to take away from.

