Vikram Thinks 'it's Difficult To Be' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; 'She Is Constantly Being...'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to make her comeback to the big screens after four years with Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1. The actor will share the screen space with several well-known stars, including Chiyaan Vikram. While Aishwarya is currently busy with promotions for the upcoming period drama, Vikram recently lauded her for her journey in showbiz and her work.

According to a report by ANI, Vikram talked about Aishwarya Rai's work. During the promotions of the movie, the I star mentioned how Aishwarya has stolen "everyone's heart" and called her the 'symbol of perfection.' He further said he has watched her work and not just beauty, what she "stood for in everything" was also notable. He threw light on how the Dhoom 2 star has always been under the public eye for which she always needs to be perfect.

Vikram said, "She has stolen everyone's heart, Ash has always been symbolic of that picture of perfection we always look up to. I have seen her films, I have watched her. It was not just about beauty, but what she stood for in everything. She is always under a microscope. It's so difficult being her. She is constantly being watched. She always needs to be perfect and let me tell you, she has done it in style."

Vikram further praised Aishwarya for her confidence and grace. He added, "Even today when you go to Chennai, or wherever in South India, there will be jewellery stores and saree stores with her pictures." The actor also talked about working with Aishwarya Rai and said, "When I got to work with her, I saw the other side where there is a professional." "Actually, I am lucky it's 3 films actually with her," he added.

More about Ponniyin Selvan 1

Ponniyin Selvan 1 or PS-1 is the upcoming period drama helmed by Mani Ratnam. The movie will mark the first instalment in the filmmaker's movie series and will see Vikram play the role of Aditya Karikalan. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Karthi and Jayam Ravi. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on September 30, 2022, in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.