R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Vikram Vedha is getting a Hindi remake. The Hindi adaptation features Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.

The filmmakers of the forthcoming action-thriller recently shared an update on their official Twitter handle to inform fans and followers that the filming for the movie has begun. Keep reading to know details.

Hindi adaptation of 'Vikram Vedha' filming begins

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Y Not Studios dropped a picture of a clapperboard that has the film's name written on it. Sharing the update, they simply wrote, "It begins!" Many fans and followers expressed their excitement for the Hindi remake of the superhit Tamil film.

On the same day, Roshan also took to his Instagram handle and announced his return to the set on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra taking the internet by storm. The actor put up two posts on his Instagram story updating fans about his new beginnings. In his signature wit and wisdom, the actor wrote, "Sharing my love with all beginning a new 1st day today...Good luck ❤️."

R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi's action-thriller was initially released in 2017. In the film, Madhavan was seen portraying the role of a police inspector named Vikram, while Sethupathi played Vedha, a gangster and a drug smuggler. The film was helmed by Pushkar and Gayathri, who will also direct the Hindi remake. The announcement of the remake was made in the month of July this year. Since then, the remake has been creating a buzz among its fans.

Meanwhile, Saif is also gearing up for his magnum-opus Adipurush in which he essays the role of Ravana. On the other hand, Hrithik is working for his upcoming flick, Fighter with Deepika Padukone.

(Image: PTI/@saifalikhanfen/Instagram)