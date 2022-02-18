Vikrant Massey And Sheetal Thakur Tie The Knot; See First Pic Of Couple As Husband & Wife

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are now officially husband and wife. The couple tied the knot on Friday and the photos from their wedding were shared by their family and friends. Vikrant and Sheetal first met on the sets of the web series Broken But Beautiful and began dating in 2015.

First photos of Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur

Vikrant Massey tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Sheetal Thakur on Friday. The couple's family members shared photos from their nuptials on social media. Sheetal was seen wearing a traditional red lehenga while Vikrant wore a white sherwani with a pink coloured turban. Take a look at their pictures here-

Earlier, videos and photos from Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's pre-wedding festivities were shared by several fan pages on social media. In one of the photos, the actor was seen dancing with his family members with Haldi on his face. Other videos also showed Sheetal dancing on the beats of dhol.

Vikrant and Sheetal first met on the sets of the web series Broken But Beautiful where she played the role of Alina, the dead wife of Vikrant's character Veer. The couple often posts pictures on their official social media handles and got engaged in a low-key Roka ceremony in 2019. However, their wedding was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vikrant Massey on the work front

Vikrant Massey will next be seen in the crime thriller film Love Hostel directed by Shanker Raman and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films. The film will shed light on intercaste marriages and honour killing. Love Hostel stars Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra as Ashu and Jyoti, a young couple, who must evade a deadly mercenary played by Bobby Deol, who is hired by Jyoti's family to bring her back. The film is scheduled to premiere on February 25, 2022, on ZEE5.

He will next be seen in the action thriller film Mumbaikar which is a remake of the of 2017 Tamil film Maanagaram. The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi in his Bollywood debut, Tanya Maniktala, Hridhu Haroon, Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey and Sachin Khedekar.

Image: Instagram/@vikrantmassey