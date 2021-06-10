Vikrant Massey Gives Glimpses Of His Character In 'Haseen Dilruba', Fans 'eagerly Waiting'

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey’s upcoming thriller movie Haseen Dilruba is gearing up for its release and fans cannot wait any longer. After the teaser of this highly-anticipated movie was dropped, fans have been eager to watch the trailer. Vikrant took to his Instagram to announce that Haseen Dilruba’s trailer will release on June 11. He also shared his two looks from the movie and asked his fans which one will they get to meet.

Vikrant Massey in Haseen Dilruba

In his first look, Vikrant wore a white kurta and looked love-sick and very innocent. His hair was unkempt and his appearance looked shabby. In the next photo, he wore a blue buttoned-down shirt. His hair was neatly combed and he had a grim expression on his face. In the caption of the post, he wrote, “Ek sikke ke do pehlu. Kis se honge aap rubaroo? #HaseenDillruba TRAILER OUT TOMORROW!!!” This translates to ‘Two sides of the same coin. Which one will you get to meet?’

As soon as his post was shared, Vikrant fans and followers rushed in to comment how excited they are to watch the movie. Netflix India’s account also commented ‘One story, so many shades! We cannot wait’ while singer Aditya Narayan commented ‘Looking like booboo in first pic’. One of his fans also went on to write ‘Massey you are always looking classy’. See their reactions below.

Haseen Dilruba on Netflix

The teaser of this thriller film was dropped on June 8, 2021. It started Vikrant’s character’s wife Rani getting down from the train. He and Rani fall in love and get married as well. But the trouble in paradise begins when Rani starts cheating on him. Vikrant’s character is also seen getting obsessive with Rani and gets her name inked on his wrist. To know more, fans will have to wait for the trailer to release tomorrow. Sharing the teaser, Vikrant wrote in the caption, “Pyaar ke teen rang, khoon ke cheeton ke sang.” This translates to ‘Three shades of love along with a few drops of blood’.

More about Haseen Dilruba

The film is directed by Vinil Mathew and is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the Colour Yellow Productions, Eros International and T-Series production banner. The movie also stars Harshavardhan Rane playing a pivotal role. It is set to release on Netflix on July 2, 2021.

