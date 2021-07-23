Vikrant Massey On Working With Vijay Sethupathi In 'Mumbaikar': It Was Great

Climbing the stairs of success after every release, Vikrant Massey has come a long way since his acting debut in the 2004 television show Kahaan Hoon Main. Following the recent release of his thriller Netflix film titled Haseen Dillruba, the 34-year-old actor is now all set to deliver another thriller with the South Indian superstar Vijay Sethupathi - a film titled Mumbaikar. Sharing the screen space with the megastar Vijay for the first time, the actor opened up about his experience.

Vikrant Massey on working with Vijay Sethupathi

Fondly called "Makkal Selvan" (people's treasure) by his fans, Vijay Sethupathi is one of the biggest stars of the South Indian film industry, and getting an opportunity to work with such an experienced actor in his upcoming movie, Vikrant Massey says he feels great. Talking to Indian Express in an interview, Massey dished on his experience of working with Sethupathi, even though he got only a three-night shooting schedule with him.

While working with Sethupathi, Massey got the opportunity to witness the actor's hard work in the movie. He was also impressed by Sethupathi's humility and humble attitude despite his massive success and popularity. He also admitted getting inspired after witnessing the South actor's urge to do better 'every passing day'. Vikrant revealed that it was inspiring to see the actor in action and he himself aspires to be like Vijay one day. The actor also promised to remember all the lessons he learned while shooting for the movie.

More on Vikrant Massey's upcoming- Mumbaikar

Directed by Santosh Sivan, the upcoming thriller will be a remake of the Tamil movie titled Maanagaram. Vikrant Massey and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in the lead roles while actors like Tanya Maniktala, Hridhu Haroon, Sanjay Mishra, and Ranvir Shorey will be seen in the supporting roles. There has been no official announcement on its release date yet.

Vikrant Massey and Vijay Sethupathi on the work front

Starting off his career with small yet significant roles, Vikrant Massey's movies like Dil Dhadakne Do, Half Girlfriend, and Lootera are some of his smashing hits. The young actor was recently seen in Devanshu Singh's family entertainer 14 Phere. On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi will appear in Aamir Khan's passion project Laal Singh Chaddha.

