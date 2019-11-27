Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma 'walking With Nothing But Love' Is What True Love Is All About

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. The couple is seen giving relationship goals and travel goals to their fans time and again along with their endearing social media PDA. Not only that, but they also celebrate each other’s achievements and stand by each other during all the stressful times. ‘Virushka’ as their fans lovingly call them, teach us the real meaning of love and togetherness. The couple also embarked on a trip to Bhutan together to ring in Virat’s birthday and shared some lovely pictures from the trip. Virat recently shared a beautiful picture with his wife which is too beautiful to behold.

Virat shared a beautiful picture with wife Anushka

The picture seems to be taken during their trekking session from the Bhutan journey. The two can see be seen walking together on the picturesque valleys of Bhutan. But it was Virat’s caption which was truly heart touching. He wrote that they are walking through the journey of life with nothing but love. The picture has created a frenzy on social media and all their fans cannot stop gushing about the beautiful picture. Virat is known for showering a lot of love towards his beautiful wife on social media. Fans are literally going gaga over all the pictures of the couple from their Bhutan trip. Take a look at the picture below.

Anushka Sharma was last seen in the film Zero

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the movie Zero which was released on December 21, 2018. The movie was unfortunately not critically praised and received a rating of 5.5 by the IMDb. After which she did not appear in any Bollywood film to date. She will reportedly next be seen in a drama movie, titled Priceless. The film will be helmed by Tarun Mansukhani and it will feature Anushka who will be seen sharing the big screen with the Ek Villain actor Sidharth Malhotra. This will also be the first time that Sidharth and Anushka will be seen together on the screen.

