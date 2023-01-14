Anushka Sharma Is All Smiles In Photo Shared By Hubby Virat Kohli From Their Beach Holiday

Virat Kohli recently shared a picture of himself with his wife Anushka Sharma on his Instagram handle Saturday. In the picture, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli can be seen flashing big smiles, while sitting under the shade of a tree.

Virat captioned the picture with a single red heart emoji. While the former Indian skipper can be seen sporting a shirtless look in the picture, Anushka can be seen wearing a white dress that she paired with animal print sunglasses.

Check out the post here:

The couple often share pictures of themselves on their social media. However, their relationship too has its own share of ups and down as Virat revealed in a recent interview.

Speaking to Suryakumar Yadav in an interview for BCCI.tv, Kohli opened up about the time when he was in a slump. “In my case, in denial, frustration was creeping in. I was very cranky and very snappy in my space. It was not fair on (wife) Anushka (Sharma), my close ones, it's not fair on the people who support you. So I had to take responsibility and kind of put things in perspective.”

"I was far off from my cricket. My attachments, my desire, had totally taken over. That's when I realized that I can't be away from who I am. I have to be true to myself. Even when I am vulnerable, I am not playing well, I am the worst player around, and I have to accept it. I can't be in denial," he added.

After dating for several years, Virat and Anushka got married on December 11, 2017, in Italy. The couple are parents to daughter Vamika, who they welcomed in January 2021.