Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor Make A Stylish Entry At Dior Event

The Dior Fashion show took place at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. Many celebrities from the Bollywood industry arrived at the event such as Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Diana Penty, Karisma Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Sonam Kapoor and more. Virat-Anushka, Ananya Panday and Sonam Kapoor turned out to be in the limelight of the event.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma posed together at the event for the pictures. While Virat donned a brown suit for a sharp look, Anushka wore an exquisite yellow dress. She also carried a tiny yellow handbag to compliment her dress.

Ananya Panday wore a purple dress, with a black handbag. She contrasted the look with a white choker. Sonam Kapoor, on the other hand, wore a silky light coral dress. Her ensemble also included a matching overcoat, and she carried a golden handbag which she matched with her golden jewellery.

Check out their pictures below.