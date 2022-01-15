Virat Kohli Resigns As Test Captain; Rahul Bose Thanks Him For His 'passion & Commitment'

Team India's Test captain Virat Kohli has decided to step down from his captaincy duties after seven years. The cricketer released a lengthy statement on social media, where he mentioned more about the same. Fans are completely shocked by his sudden decision, but many have also wished good luck to the cricketer.

Indian film actor and director, Rahul Bose thanked Virat Kohli for his compassion and commitment. Rahul took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Champions march to the tune in their own heart. Thank you for your passion and unrelenting commitment to excellence. We hope to see you garner much more glory for Team India in the years to come. All the very best".

Virat Kohli resigns as Test Captain; Read full statement

Virat Kohli announced his resignation as India's Test captain in a statement he shared on social media. It read, "It’s been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction. I’ve done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it’s now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120% in everything I do, and if I can’t do that, I know it’s not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team."

Kohli's statement further read, "I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly to all the teammates who bought into the vision I had for the team from Day one and never gave up in any situation. You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful. To Ravi Bhai and the support group who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards in Test Cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life. Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a Captain and found me to be an individual who could take Indian Cricket forward."

