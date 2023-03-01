Virat Kohli Says His 'inspiration' Anushka Sharma Has Made Massive Sacrifices As A Mother

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are undoubtedly one of the most adored couples in the industry. They do not leave any moment to praise each other publicly. Recently, the former Indian cricket team captain called the actress his 'inspiration' and talked about the sacrifices she made as a mother.

In a recent RCB podcast with Danish Sait, Virat shared that after welcoming their daughter Vamika in 2021, Anushka made 'massive' sacrifices. He said: "The way things have been in the past two years, we have had our child, and, as a mother, the sacrifices that she made have been massive. Looking at her, I realised whatever problems I had were nothing. As far as expectations are concerned, as long as your family loves you for who you are, you don’t expect much because that is the basic requirement."

Virat Kohli calls Anushka Sharma his 'inspiration'

In the same interview, Virat Kohli called Anushka Sharma his "biggest inspiration". He further stated that the actress' outlook towards life helped him to "change for the better and become more accepting of things".

"When you look for inspiration, you start from home and Anushka has been a big inspiration for me. My life had a completely different perspective. When you fall in love with a person, you start processing those changes within you as well. Her outlook towards life was different and it urged me to change for the better and become more accepting of things," he added.

"What I'm experiencing is not even five percent of what Anushka went through"

Virat Kohli talked about Anushka Sharma's motherhood journey. He talked about the transformation Anushka went through and called it an "unbelievably life-changing" process. The ace cricketer opened up about how the Qala star has been strong through the entire phase and how she has been able to take all the challenges that come her way. While highlighting Anushka's transformation, he said that what he is experiencing is not even 5 percent of what the actress has gone through.