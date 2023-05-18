Virat Kohli Video Calls Anushka Sharma After Scoring Century In SRH V RCB IPL 2023 Match

Virat Kohli scored a century against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday (May 18), leading the team to a thumping victory. Post the match, the Indian cricketer was seen on a video call with his wife Anushka Sharma on the field. The actress also posted a Instagram story heaping praise on her husband.

The couple always manages to steal the limelight whenever they step out together. Whenever the actress is spotted in the stands during IPL matches, she trends on Twitter owing to her many moods during at the game. Adorable interactions between Anushka and Virat get fans excited. While Anuhska missed the match this time, she supported her husband in very posible manner.

Virat Kohli's hundred came when RCB were playing a virtual knockout match against SRH. In just 62 balls, Kohli scored his sixth IPL century. 12 boundaries and 4 sixes helped him score a hundred. The greatest opening partnership of the season, between Kohli and Faf du Plessis, totaled 172 runs. In the league, the pair also set a record for most runs scored with an opening partnership. Netizens praised Kohli for his outstanding performance in a match that was critical for his team.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at RCB dinner

Earlier in the season, The couple hosted a dinner for the RCB team at restaurant in Mumbai. The squad was seen getting off the team bus outside the location. While Virat Kohli kept it casual with a printed oversized shirt with dark denims and white sneakers, Anushka Sharma was seen wearing a pinstripe fitted waistcoat, pairing it with wide-legged white trousers. Snippets from Virat and Anushka’s night out with the RCB team became the talk of the town.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the OTT release Qala. She will next be seen in cricketer Jhulan Goswami's biopic, titled Chakda Xpress. This is her first project since giving birth to her daughter Vamika Kohli. The movie wrapped its filming in December last year and will be released digitally in the coming time. Anushka will also walk the Cannes red carpet.