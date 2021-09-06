Vishwa Hindu Parishad Reacts To Javed Akhtar's VHP-Taliban Remark; 'Conspiracy To Confuse'

On Monday, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad hit back at writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar over the latter's comparison between Hindu organizations such as RSS, VHP, and Bajrang Dal to the Taliban, calling it a 'conspiracy' to confuse society. Pointing out that all the three organizations do not believe in violence, unlike the Taliban, the VHP National General Secretary, Milind Parande demanded strict action against Javed Akhtar.

"The Taliban is a terrorist organization which believes in violence and is anti-women. Comparing such organizations with the RSS, VHP, and Bajrang Dal... I condemn his statement. All these three organizations do not believe in violence and do not work against anyone. They do social service. It seems like a conspiracy when such big people give such statements and society gets confused. His statement was aimed at confusing society by telling lies. Strict action should be taken against him", Milind Parande told reporters.

Earlier, RSS's political progeny BJP had come down heavily on Javed Akhtar. Sharing a video message on Twitter, party leader Ram Kadam lashed out at Javed Akhtar and said that he won't allow the screening of his films until he tenders an apology to the Sangh workers who had dedicated their lives to the nation.

In the video, the Maharashtra BJP MLA said, "Before speaking, you should know that people from the Sangh family are running the country today and fulfilling Raj Dharma. If this was a Taliban mindset, would he ever be able to say such things? The answer to this question pokes holes in his claims. Until he does not tender an apology to the Sangh workers with folded hands, we will not let any of his films run in our country."

What did Javed Akhtar say?

In an interaction with a leading media network, Javed Akhtar compared the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to the Taliban. The writer said that 'Right wing' bodies across the world wanted the same things, be it the Taliban who want an Islamic State in Afghanistan, or organizations in India who want a Hindu Rashtra. Drawing a parallel between the Taliban and 'those who wanted a Hindu Rashtra', he said that people supporting RSS, VHP, and Bajrang Dal were as 'reprehensible' as the barbaric Taliban. He also stated that the majority of India was 'decent and tolerant', and hence would never allow India to become a 'Talibani' country.

(With inputs from PTI)

(Image - PTI/ANI)