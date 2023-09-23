The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri Introduces Pallavi Joshi's Character In Film

Vivek Agnihotri is currently days away from the release of his next cinematic outing, The Vaccine War. Ahead of the film's worldwide theatrical release, the director unveiled the first look of Pallavi Joshi from the film. Agnihotri and wife Joshi have only recently returned from an extensive promotional campaign of the film in the United States.

3 things you need to know

The Vaccine War is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on September 28.

National award-winning actress Pallavi Joshi does not just star in the film but has also co-produced it.

The Vaccine War also stars Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar and Raima Sen among others.

Vivek Agnihotri reveals Pallavi Joshi's character in The Vaccine War



With six days to go for the release of The Vaccine War, Vivek Agnihotri took to his social media handles to share a glimpse in the manner of a montage of Pallavi Joshi's performance in the film. Joshi, a three-time National Award winner, will be essaying the role of Dr Priya Abraham, Director, National Institute of Virology. Agnihotri's description of Joshi's performance pegged it as one of the most "heart-touching" one in Indian cinema.



Agnihotri's post read, "INTRODUCING: 3-time National Award winner Pallavi Joshi as (Dr.) Priya Abraham, Director, National Institute of Virology, delivering one of the most heart-touching performances in Indian cinema. 6 DAYS TO GO! #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory releasing worldwide on 28 September 2023."

Vivek Agnihotri previously released Nana Patekar's character introduction

Prior to announcing Pallavi Joshi's character from the film, the director had made a similar introduction for Nana Patekar, who will be essaying a pivotal role. Patekar will be playing the role of Prof (Dr) Balram Bhargava, Director-General, Indian Council of Medical Research. Agnihotri also called the actor's performance in the film "one of the most powerful performances of Indian cinema".