Vivek Agnihotri Reacts To Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Mahakaleshwar Temple Visit

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli paid a visit to the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on March 4, 2023, to offer prayers to the idol of Lord Shiva. While the couple performed aarti at the sanctum sanctorum, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to his social media to speak about how people change with time.

The Kashmir Files director shared a video of Anushka and Virat from the Ujjain temple on his Twitter account and wrote, "I remember a lot of tweet-diggers had trolled a young Virat Kohli when he had said jokingly “do I look like pooja paath types”. People change. And it’s a great thing. Because change is another name of a meaningful life."

In the video, Virat can be seen wearing a dhoti and rudraksh, while the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress kept her look casual in a light pink saree.

I remember a lot of tweet-diggers had trolled a young Virat Kohli when he had said jokingly “do I look like pooja paath types”.



People change. And it’s a great thing. Because change is another name of a meaningful life. pic.twitter.com/OxCeYFkxuU March 4, 2023

The filmmaker's tweet was in reaction to a criticism that the cricketer faced seven years ago. During a T-20 World Cup conference, back in 2015, a reporter questioned Virat if he is interested in doing prayers to calm himself, to which he replied "Do I look the pooja-path types? (Do I look like I do prayers and worship)?"

Kangana praises the couple on their visit to the temple

The Tanu Weds Manu actress praised the couple on their holy visit to the Mahakaleshwar temple and wrote on her Instagram story, "Such a good example this power couple is setting, not only it brings them the blessings of Mahakaal (Lord Shiva), but also in some way it glorifies the Dharma and a civilisation, which is built on Sanatana."

"Also on micro level, this increases tourism in the temple/state and over all helps the nation with its self-esteem and economy both."

Take a look at her Instagram story below:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in the past few months have visited many holy places including an ashram in Rishikesh and Vrindavan.