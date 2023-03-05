Vivek Agnihotri Reacts To 'double Standards' Comment After Praising Deepika Padukone

Vivek Agnihotri recently responded to a report which talked about the filmmaker's 'double standards' after he praised Deepika Padukone for being one of the presenters at Oscars 2023. Responding to a tweet, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, "Well… in a new world ‘criticising someone when you disagree and appreciating when you like their act’ is called double standard. Well, I thought it’s called ‘fairness’. Anyone who makes India’s name popular deserves appreciation unanimously."

Check out his tweet below:

After it was announced that Deepika Padukone has been named among Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, and Michael B Jordan to present Oscar Awards 2023, Vivek praised the actor by replying to one such reports.

He tweeted, "While travelling with #TheKashmirFiles in the USA & overwhelming response of Americans, I had said that now everyone wants to increase their footprint in India. India is now the most lucrative, safe and growing market of the world. This is the year of Indian cinema. #AchcheDin.”

While many praised Deepika in Vivek's comments section, others reminded him of how he criticised the actor earlier for her recently released film Pathaan and the controversial song Besharam Rang.

Check out the tweet below:

Anupam Kher praises Deepika Padukone

Other than Vivek Agnihotri, actor Anupam Kher too praised Deepika Padukone for her global achievement. The veteran actor shared a throwback picture of Deepika Padukone from her days in his acting school, Anupam wrote, "Dearest @deepikapadukone! Congratulations on being one of the presenters at this year’s Oscar ceremony! Every time you climb one step higher on the ladder of success, we at @actorprepares feel proud to have been part of your journey."

He added, "On a personal note as your teacher I always knew sky is not the limit. You will go beyond!! Love and blessings always! Congratulations for Pathan too! Jai Ho!"

Check out his tweet below:

Dearest @deepikapadukone! Congratulations on being one of the presenters at this year’s #Oscar!Every time you climb on the ladder of success, we at @actorprepares feel so proud. On a personal note as your teacher I always knew sky is not the limit. You will go beyond!! Jai Ho!😍 pic.twitter.com/g8R1mzLemR — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 4, 2023

Deepika Padukone to present at Oscars

On Thursday, both Deepika and the official social media handles of The Academy Awards shared a list of Oscar presenters this year, which included Deepika Padukone's name.

Others to present at The Academy Awards are Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monae, Questlove, Zoe Saldana, and Donnie Yen.