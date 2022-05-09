Vivek Agnihotri Says 'majboori' Forced Akshay Kumar To Praise 'The Kashmir Files'

Vivek Agnihotri has been garnering praises from netizens, critics as well as film fraternity since the release of his recent film The Kashmir Files. Not just the filmmaker, but the entire star cast is being lauded for their efforts in making the film a huge success. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was also among those who had showered praises on The Kashmir Files.

However, Vivek Agnihotri has taken the superstar's comments with a pinch of salt. The National Award-winner termed the statements as being made out of 'majboori' (helplessness) as Akshay's Bacchhan Paandey failed after releasing a week later.

Vivek Agnihotri says Akshay Kumar praised The Kashmir Files 'majboori mein'

During an interaction with VJ Raunac, Vivek said, "Woh toh...ab majboori mein kya bolega aadmi jab 100 log saamne khade hoke sawaal puchenge... ki aapki film nahi chali... aur woh chal gayi. Kya bol sakte hai? Woh toh hum ek funtion mein the Bhopal mein.. toh bolna pad gaya (What will a helpless man say when 100 people are in front of him and ask him about the failure of his film. We were attending a function in Bhopal, and he had to say it.)" He further continued that the Sooryavanshi actor's comment was only limited to the stage, adding, "Peeche koi nahi bolta".

Earlier, a video went viral on social media where Akshay called The Kashmir Files a wave in the country for highlighting the 'painful truth' of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. In the video, the Bachchhan Paandey actor could be heard saying, "Vivek ji ne film banakar humaare desh ke bhaut bade dardnaak sach ko saamne rakha hai. Ye film ek aisi wave banke aayi jisne hum sab ko jhanjodkar rakh dia. Vo alag baat hai ki meri picture ko bhi dubo diya. (The Kashmir Files came like a huge wave in the country that shook all of us. It’s a different thing that it has also led to the failure of my own film.)"

Sharing the clip on his official Twitter handle, Vivek wrote, "Thanks Akshay Kumar for your appreciation for #TheKashmirFiles."

Akshay Kumar's recently released action-comedy flick Bachchhan Paandey hit the big screens on March 18. However, the much-awaited movie witnessed a decline in business during its journey, partially owing to the performance of Anupam Kher-starrer The Kashmir Files.

The Kashmir Files features some notable actors from the film industry namely Mithun Chakraborty as IAS Brahma Dutt, Anupam Kher as Pushkar Nath Pandit, Darshan Kumaar as Krishna Pandit, Pallavi Joshi as Radhika Menon, and more. The blockbuster earned over Rs 250 crore in India and had its digital premiere on May 13 on ZEE5.