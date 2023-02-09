Vivek Agnihotri Wraps Up The Vaccine War Shoot; Pallavi Joshi Says, We Have Set New..'

It's a wrap for filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War,' as the makers announced on Wednesday, that they're through with the shooting of the film.

The feature project is produced by Agnihotri’s actor-wife Pallavi Joshi’s 'I Am Buddha Productions'. "The Vaccine War is unlike any other film that we have ever done under 'I Am Buddha' productions'. Science thriller is a very new genre and it's a very difficult genre but we decided to accept the challenge. I think 100℅ marks should go to Vivek for accepting this challenge of writing and directing this film...

"So just waiting with bated breath for the cinema to hit the screens. Accepting new challenges has always been the motto of 'I Am Buddha' productions and I think with The Vaccine War we have just set very new standards for ourselves. Sometimes it's a little scary but it's also extremely satisfying," Joshi, who also stars in the film, said in a statement.

Nana Patekar, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Sapthami Gowda, Girija Oak, and Yagya Turlapathi also round out the cast of "The Vaccine War".

The movie is scheduled to be released on August 15 in 11 languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Assamese.