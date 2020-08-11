Vivek Oberoi's 'Saathiya' Has A Song That Was Later Used In A Hollywood Movie; Read Trivia

Vivek Oberoi is a well-known Bollywood actor, who was majorly recognised for his work in the 2000s. He made his acting debut with Ram Gopal Varma’s Company (2002) and hasn’t looked back since. In 2002, Vivek Oberoi also played the lead character in Saathiya. Here are the lesser-known facts about the movie Saathiya that many might be unaware of-

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Saathiya’s lesser-known facts

Saathiya is a romantic drama, directed by Shaad Ali. The movie was produced by Mani Ratnam and Yash Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. This Rani Mukerji- Vivek Oberoi movie also had cameo by Tabu and Shah Rukh Khan. The plot of the film revolves around a young couple who elope to get married but are unaware of the hardships that will come their way. The movie is a remake of the Tamil movie, Alaipayuthey. The movie was a commercial success and won a total of six Filmfare awards. Take a look at its lesser-known facts.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

The movie is Shaad Ali's directorial debut.

At the beginning of the movie, there is a scene where Vivek Oberoi is seen driving his bike and listening to the music on his headphones. The actor was simply acting as he performed the scene without listening to any music whatsoever.

In the train sequences, a slight reference is made to the popular song, Chaiyya Chaiyya, from Mani Ratnam's movie, Dil Se.. (1998).

Shaad Ali had initially expectyed Abhishek Bachchan to play the character of Aditya Sehgal, but when he turned it down, Vivek Oberoi was roped in. Abhishek Bachchan, anyway, accepted to play a character in Shaad Ali's next movie, Bunty Aur Babli (2005).

When Adithya (Vivek Oberoi) invites Suhani (Rani Mukerji) to his family's sangeet, he gives a reference to Aati Kya Khandala from the Rani Mukerji starrer, Ghulam (1998).

The song Chalka from the movie was used in the Hollywood movie, The Accidental Husband (2008).

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

The movie was the first and last time Vivek Oberoi and Shah Rukh Khan worked together.

Manisha Koirala was initially offered the character played by Tabu.

It is the only movie where Tabu starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Rani Mukerji’s character name from the movie, Suhani, became very popular.

Shamita Shetty made a Special appearance in the movie, for the song Chori Pe Chori.

The song Humdum Suniyo Re was sampled from the Backstreet Boy’s song Back.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.