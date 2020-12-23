Vivek Oberoi Honoured By Maha Governor For PM Modi Biopic, Shares Why Award Is 'special'

Vivek Oberoi became the first actor to enact Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a film, at the time of the Lok Sabha elections last year in May. The actor’s performance in PM Narendra Modi has now been acknowledged as he was recently honoured with the Sarvottam Samman by the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. He expressed his pride not just in receiving the award, but also in essaying the leader on screen.

Vivek Oberoi felicitated for performance in PM Narendra Modi

Vivek Oberoi was felicitated with the award by the Governor at the Raj Bhavan on Monday.

"This award is very special because I won it for a film that will always remain close to my heart. It was an absolute honour playing Modi ji, an icon whose journey is nothing short of inspirational," the Saathiya star was quoted as saying by ANI. Vivek also said, "What makes me happier is to receive this award from Shri Bhagat Singh Koshiyari ji, the Governor of Maharashtra. Awards are recognition of your work and this will motivate me to keep working hard," he added.

राज्यपाल भगतसिंह कोश्यारी यांच्या हस्ते राजभवन येथे ‘गऊ भारत भारती’ सन्मान प्रदान करण्यात आले. यावेळी गऊ भारत भारती साप्ताहिकाचे संपादक संजय शर्मा अमान व रमेश मेहता उपस्थित होते. pic.twitter.com/1ZfvfnkHbE — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) December 21, 2020

PM Narendra Modi was directed by Mary Kom fame Omung Kumar. Another reason why the film would have been special for Vivek was Vivek‘s father, veteran actor Suresh Oberoi, was one of the producers of the movie and he was also seen in a role in the movie. Vivek was also credited as one of the names for the screenplay.

The movie also starred Suresh Oberoi, Manoj Joshi, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Sengupta, Boman Irani, among others.

Vivek Oberoi on the professional front

Apart from PM Narendra Modi, Vivek Oberoi had featured in multiple films like Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Lucifer and Rustum in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil respectively. His next film is on Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, a film he is co-producing. The movie that marks the debut of Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak, had recently gone on floors.

(With ANI inputs)

