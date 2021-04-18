Vivek Oberoi Is A Total Car Lover And These Pictures Are Proof! Check Them Out Now

Vivek Oberoi started his acting career in the Bollywood industry in the year 2002 with the film Company and since then, he has impressed the audience with his acting skills. The actor has been seen in a variety of roles in Hindi films where he has portrayed a romantic hero, a superhero, a villain, and a comedy hero as well. Interestingly, Vivek Oberoi is a big car lover and he is often seen posing with different luxurious cars. He also makes fans aware of which car is his favourite.

Vivek Oberoi at a car event

Vivek Oberoi recently visited a car event for Mid-Day India. The actor was seen posing while he stands in front of a luxurious car which is the 7th edition of Mid-Day India. The actor was spotted in a casual look as he donned a red shirt with denim and blazer. He posted the picture with the caption, "Vroom- vroom'ed my way to the amazing 7th edition of @middayindia autoexpo and for the lover of wheels that I am, this event was totally exciting and exhilarating."

Vivek Oberoi poses with Fisker

Earlier, Vivek Oberoi posed with a blue coloured Fisker as he stood outside the Fisker outlet. The actor was twinning with the car as he wore a blue shirt paired with white pants. He posted the picture with the hashtags 'car' and 'car lover'.

Vivek Oberoi goes for a drive with his son

Vivek Oberoi posted a video on his social media where he was seen taking out his son for a drive in his first-ever car that he bought. A black Thar which he drove on the streets of Juhu while his son enjoyed the ride. He posted the video with the caption, "Sunday chill drive with my beta on the quiet streets of Juhu in his favourite and my first ever gaddi!".

Vivek Oberoi strikes a pose with his favourite car

Vivek Oberoi posted a picture with his favourite car Rolls Royce where he was seen standing in front of the car. He donned a blue jacket paired with denims. He expressed gratitude to the designer who styled him and wrote," beauty behind is one of my favourite cars".

Vivek Oberoi's 'Sunday roads'

Vivek Oberoi loves to explore new cars and his Sunday rides are always epic. For one of his Sunday rides, he drove a 700 horsepower Lamborghini Aventador as he posed standing near the car. He called it a 'mad machine' as he bragged about the car.