I've Had Most Number Of Obituaries Written For My Career: Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi who is seen in the ongoing web series — Inside Edge Season 2 — spoke about how people and naysayers have written him off but he still continues to bounce back. Calling it a fun ride, Vivek said that he holds the record of the most number of obituaries written for someone's career. Oberoi calls himself the 'comeback kid' because he has seen so many Fridays where people have said, ‘Oh! This time he is over."

Vivek Oberoi says the kind of lobbying and constant disempowerment he faced in his career is a stuff for a tell-all biography. The actor said he is a survivor by nature and this positive mentality has kept him going all these years. "I just keep laughing at it because I'm a survivor by nature. I've had to face a lot of disempowerment, lobbies, and lots of crazy stuff. Maybe one day, I'll write a tell-all biography!" Vivek told PTI.

The actor in his career of more than 15 years has realised that he can't give the power to anyone to neither write him off nor put him on a pedestal. "I had to claw-back a lot and fight for my power. That's why today I don't give my power to anyone else to turn my destiny. I don't expect that because a show is successful, it's all me. It isn't, it's a collaborative effort. If it fails and you write yourself off, who's going to believe in you, if you don't?".

Vivek said he has built a career on "getting advices and shutting them down", right from his debut "Company" to his latest, Amazon Prime Video's "Inside Edge". "People thought my father would produce a film for me which would act like a show-reel of how his son dances, wears designer clothes, romances. I remember one of those scripts being written for me and I opted out respectfully. It was an Abbas-Mustan film which my father was producing.

"I got myself into 'Company' after a lot of struggle. When the film became a hit, people said stick to action but I did 'Saathiya'. People said, now stick to romance but I did a 'Masti'. I agreed to play a supervillain in 'Krrish' and people said 'you are mad. Hrithik is so contemporary, why would you do it.' But I love being the disruptor," he added. Vivek, 43, is now looking to empower every storyteller who he feels need backing. One such, was Karan Anshuman, the creator of "Inside Edge".

"With whatever power I had, I decided I'm going to empower and enable. Whether it was Karan Anshuman, who people said was coming from a flop film, so be careful, but I believed in the guy. It gives me a kick, to be on the other end of things. I went through this, so I'm going to make sure others don't," he added. "Inside Edge" is set in the landscape of sports and deals with power, money, fame and the mind games. It stars Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi, Sayani Gupta, Angad Bedi, Sapna Pabbi among others. The second season of the show will debut on December 6.

