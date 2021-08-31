Vivek Oberoi Opens Up About Shooting Amid COVID-19; Says The 'new Normal' Is 'unnatural'

Vivek Oberoi recently opened up about his thoughts on the 'new normal' owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Inside Edge actor spoke about how the pandemic has affected the way of life all over the world and the effect it has had on his children. Here's what he said -

Vivek Oberoi on how the 'new normal' is 'unnatural'

Indian actor Vivek Anand Oberoi recently spoke about his thoughts surrounding the precautions owing to the COVID-19 pandemic which have ultimately led to a whole new culture of living. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Oberoi opened up about how shooting during the pandemic with several other people can be scary.

Oberoi has already been vaccinated for COVID-19, however, he still feels like the looming pandemic is scary since he has to ultimately return to his family after being exposed to the world outside. Speaking about shooting amid the pandemic, Oberoi told HT, "Even though I take whatever precautions I can, at the end of the day, you still have a lingering doubt at the back of the head that, ‘I am going back home’, especially with the talk of the third wave.".

Vivek Oberoi, who is a father to two children, Vivaan and Ameyaa, also talked about how he is even more worried about the upcoming and inevitable third wave of COVID-19. He mentioned how recent reports have been focusing on the virus now affecting kids, and stated, "All these talks about kids… mine are so attached to me and so young".

The Masti actor spoke about how when he returns home he has to be extra cautious since his children run to hug him the moment he arrives home. However, he also mentioned how he then stops them and tells them to "hold on" while he goes for a shower and a steam first.

Vivek Oberoi, who will soon be seen in season 3 of Inside Edge, also spoke about the culture that is now called 'the new normal' which he believes is not normal at all. He said:

This all is very unnatural. People say it’s the new normal, but I find that there is nothing ‘normal’ about it. So, it is not a great feeling at all. But what is a great relief is to actually take off the mask and act in front of the camera. That’s something we all actors love to do.

IMAGE - PTI