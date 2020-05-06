Vivek Oberoi Provides Financial Aid To 5,000 Workers

Actor Vivek Oberoi on Wednesday said he has supported 5,000 daily wage workers, who are suffering due to lockdown across the country. Vivek and Fintech start-up Financepeer founder Rohit Gajbhiye have joined hands to donate funds to the last mile workers such as labourers, maids, drivers and others.

"We observed that migrant labourers have been stranded here since a while now. There are many of them who are not even able to cope up with acquiring daily essentials. They are struggling to pay their rent, buy daily essentials, to feed their children. We have supported more than 5,000 families," the actor said in a statement.

Under their initiative 'Support Aid & Assist The Helpless SAATH', the funds are directly transferred to the accounts of the workers in order to provide them cash assistance to meet their daily needs. "We also launched the initiative on social media for people to directly and instantly create an impact," Vivek added.

Mumbai tops Coronavirus tally

The financial capital of the state has been the worst affected district in the entire country, registering over a hundred cases per day. BMC has set up 1459 containment zones throughout Mumbai since the rise in the number of cases. With over 1 million people living in five square kilometer area, Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny - recording 773 cases with 21 deaths. The BMC has announced that existing isolation bed capacity will soon be increased from 3000 to 4750.

Mumbai reports 510 new COVID cases in 24 hr; BMC reports city tally at 9123 and 361 deaths

Maharashtra eases lockdown

On Saturday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray issued new guidelines in the state which will be in effect from May 4 to May 17. While the majority of the guidelines, follow on the same lines of the MHA, areas falling under Municipal corporations of Mumbai, Malegaon, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad have been excluded from the areas where restrictions will be lifted. Maharashtra has 14 classified red zones, 16 orange zones and 6 green zones. Red zones in Maharashtra are - Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, Palghar, Nagpur, Solapur, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Satara, Dhule, Akola, Jalgaon and Mumbai Suburban.

(With PTI inputs)

