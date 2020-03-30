Vivek Oberoi Shares Clip Of Germans Chanting 'Hare Krishna' At Delhi Airport; Watch

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi shared a video of european travellers chanting 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' at Indira Gandhi Airport in New Delhi. German Embassy India confirmed saying, "Before boarding second evacuation flight with Lufthansa A 380 to Germany european travellers in high spirits!" followed by hashtags 'Going Home' and 'Aapka Dhanyawad'.

On March 25, Lufthansa operated a ''repatriation'' flight to India from Frankfurt to fly back German nationals, who are stuck here due to the ban on international flights in the wake of COVID-19. Lufthansa, however, did not disclose the number of Germans it woulld fly back on the repatriation flight.

A Lufthansa A20 can accommodate more than 500 passengers in first, business, premium economy, and economy class, according to the airline's website.

ALSO READ | 41 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 on German cruise ship admitted in Australia

Devotees waiting at the Delhi airport singing Hare Krishna Hare Rama!



Hoping and praying for things to go back to normal, until then let’s be safe, let’s be strong and most importantly - let’s be home 🙏#HareKrishna #CoronaUpdatesInIndia #StayHomeStaySafe #CoronaLockdownIndia pic.twitter.com/jYtMlbgaAa — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) March 30, 2020

A friend of mine forwarded this to me saying it is the Delhi Airport?

I can’t confirm. But if it is...😇🙏

Unprecedented and unforeseen happenings around the world. pic.twitter.com/z4iEArhpVd — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) March 29, 2020

Germany's Angela Merkel shines in virus crisis even as power wanes

Although Germany has registered the third-highest number of Coronavirus infections in Europe with 57,695, it has only seen 433 people die, placing it sixth in Europe behind Italy, Spain, France, Britain and even the Netherlands. Italy alone has over 10,000 deaths.

Experts have attributed Germany's success partially to widespread and early testing for the virus, among other things.

In an audio message on Thursday night, German Chancellor Angela Merkel cautioned, however, that it was far too early to declare victory over COVID-19, saying now is not the time to talk about easing measures.

In her first address to the nation on the Coronavirus pandemic, Angela Merkel calmly appealed to citizens' reason and discipline to slow the spread of the virus, acknowledging that as a woman who grew up in communist East Germany knows how difficult it is to give up freedoms, yet as a trained scientist emphasizing that the facts don't lie.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.