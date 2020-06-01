Wajid Khan's Demise: A.R. Rahman Pays Tribute To Music Composer With A Special Picture

Music composer Wajid Khan was laid to rest at Versova cemetery with close friends and family members in attendance. Wajid, one half of the composer duo Sajid-Wajid, died in wee hours of Monday in a city hospital due to coronavirus. The 42-year-old musician had underlying kidney issues. "He died of a cardiac arrest," Wajid's brother Sajid told PTI while confirming that the composer had tested positive for COVID-19.

Mourning Wajid Khan's demise, music-composer, and singer A.R. Rahman took to his Twitter handle to share a special throwback picture with the brothers. He wrote, 'Gone too soon' alongside the picture.

Sajid-Wajid made their Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's 1998 movie 'Jab Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kyaa' and went on to work on actor's various films including Garv, Tere Naam, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Partner, Veer and the popular Dabangg franchise. Wajid also did playback for Salman in chartbusters like Mera He Jalwaa, Fevicol Se and for Akshay in Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita from the film Rowdy Rathore, among others.

He recently co-composed Salman Khan's songs Pyaar Karona and "Bhai Bhai, which the actor released on his YouTube channel.

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha and many other stars mourned his loss and paid their last respects. Even Salman Khan, who had given him and Sajid their break in 1998, after which the duo delivered multiple hits for the actor, tweeted a message for Wajid.

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.