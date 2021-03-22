'Wanted' Movie Shooting Locations: Details About Where The 2009 Action Thriller Was Shot

Wanted is a 2009 action thriller film directed by Prabhu Deva. The movie stars Ayesha Takia, Vinod Khanna, Inder Kumar and Mahesh Manjrekar among others. The film is an official remake of the 2006 Telugu film Pokiri and was a critical and commercial success. Read ahead to know more about Wanted movie shooting locations.

The story revolves around a sharpshooter and gangster who is ready to kill anybody for money. He gets attracted to a middle-class girl. The girl does not approve of his work and wants him to change. The IMDb rating of the film is 6.6 out of 10. But where was Wanted movie filmed? Find out below.

A look at Wanted movie shooting locations

Mumbai and Hyderabad

Wanted filming locations include a variety of places around the globe. The movie has been shot in several different countries and cities. According to Filmapia, most of the fight sequences have been shot at Factory7 - Mukesh Mills, Colaba, Mumbai. While, one of the fight sequences has also been shot at Golconda Fort, Hyderabad. Other scenes have been shot at Bandra Fort, Mumbai.

Greece and Thailand

The song Dil Leke from the film has been shot at Cyclades Islands and Santorini Islands in Greece. Some parts of the song have also been filmed at Santorini Windmills and Naoussa Port and Naoussa Streets in Greece. Tose Pyaar Karte Hai song has been filmed at Rhodes - Old Town, Church of the Virgin Ruins and Mandraki Harbour in Greece. Another song, Le Le Mazaa Le from the Wanted movie has been shot at Krabi Islands and Koh Poda Islands in Thailand.

About the Telugu film, Pokiri

The original Telugu film, Pokiri was written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. The movie starred Mahesh Babu and Ileana D'Cruz in the lead roles. Nassar, Ashish Vidyarthi and Sayaji Shinde appeared in prominent roles.

The film remained the highest-grossing Telugu film for three years and gained positive reviews all over. It was also remade in Tamil, Kannada and Bengali. According to IMDb, most of the film was extensively shot in Hyderabad. Some of the scenes were also shot in Chennai. One of the songs was shot in Phuket and Bangkok.