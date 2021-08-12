Was 'Money Heist' A Flop In Spain Until Netflix Bought It? Read Details

Money Heist Season 5 is one of the most anticipated upcoming shows on Netflix. The show has garnered millions of viewers among fans across the globe, and it owes its success to Netflix. While the show is being widely loved amongst its fans, its fate in Spain was not the same. Money Heist, also known as La Casa de Papel, was a massive flop in Spain. The show almost ended, as it was being scraped and was given the order to be never resurrected again. Read further to know at what cost Netflix bought the show.

How Netflix changed the destiny of Money Heist?

As the show stars and members have earlier discussed how their fate changed in Money Heist: The Phenomenon, the cost at which Netflix bought the show was recently revealed. Netflix bought La Casa de Papel for $2 and later changed its name to Money Heist. The show became an overnight sensation, and so did its stars. As per a report by Seriesholic, a screenwriter of the show revealed how La Casa de Papel was a flop. The writer also shared that Antena 3 cut the planned number of chapters of the show in between. The failure resulted in its cast seeking new jobs. However, overnight, their social media followers bloomed. The writer said Netflix bought the show for $2 three months after it was scrapped. Within the next two weeks, the show became a success and was one of the most-watched shows in the world.

Details about Money Heist 5

The most anticipated fifth season of Money Heist will come in two parts. The first part of the final season would be released on September 3, while the other one will release on December 3. After the cliffhanger ending of the fourth season of the show, fans are waiting for its fifth season. The show dropped its official trailer on August 3. The trailer of the show saw Lisbon taking over the Professor's job and leading the team. It also saw how the Professor becomes Sierra's prisoner and loses contact with his team. The trailer also saw all the alive members, including Rio, Tokyo, Denver, and Stockholm. Take a look at Money Heist Season 5 Part 1's trailer.

IMAGE: CINEMABRAVOPH'S TWITTER

