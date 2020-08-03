Watch! Unseen Video Of Amitabh Bachchan Returning Home After 'Coolie' Accident 38 Yrs Ago

Currently, a throwback video of Amitabh Bachchan is going viral on the internet. The video is from the time when Big B returned home after his Coolie accident. It was exactly 38 years back on August 2.

In this video, Amitabh Bachchan is seen returning his house in a car. There are shots of Amitabh Bachchan taking his father’s blessing by touching his feet. He is seen surrounded by a lot of people as he comes home after recovering from the Coolie accident. There are also glimpses of Shweta and Abhishek meeting their father. Jaya Bachchan is also spotted in the video walking with Amitabh Bachchan.

The video also shows a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan’s mother performing aarti on the doorstep as her son comes home from the hospital. Amitabh Bachchan is also seen thanking his fans for praying and sending wishes for his good health and speedy recovery. Take a look at this throwback video.

In 2018, Amitabh Bachchan also shared pictures of his homecoming after the Coolie accident. The actor shared a picture of him touching his father's feet as he came home. The second picture is a candid picture of his mother showing her love after he came home. Take a look at these pictures.

Amitabh Bachchan's homecoming coincidence

Interestingly, Amitabh Bachchan returned home on August 2, 2020, recovering from the novel coronavirus. Abhishek Bachchan on August 2 took to his Twitter handle to inform the latest COVID-19 report of his father, Amitabh Bachchan, and informed that he has tested negative. Abhishek wrote, "My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him."

Amitabh Bachchan also tweeted regarding the same. He wrote, "I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day."

T 3613 - I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine.

Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day . pic.twitter.com/76jWbN5hvM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 2, 2020

On the professional front

Meanwhile, Amitabh will be next seen with daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical flick, Ponniyin Selvan. The makers of Ponniyin Selvan have left no stone unturned for the movie's success as the much-anticipated period drama has an ensemble cast consisting of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nayanthara, Karthi, Amala Paul, Anushka Shetty, Jayaram, and Keerthi Suresh. The actor will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated, Brahmastra. Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh in the leading roles, Brahmastra is reportedly a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of Brahmastra have also managed to rope in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in a prominent role. The movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar.

