'We Will Win': Sushant's Sister Shweta After Rhea's Interrogation Concludes At ED Office

After Rhea Chakraborty's interrogation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case concluded at the Enforcement Directorate office on Friday, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself holding up a placard. The placard read, "We will win. Love you bhai. God is with us.” [sic]

Sushant's friend Kushal Zaveri also shared a candle picture and used the same hashtag #Warriors4SSR. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy also joined the campaign and supported the hashtag.

'Mumbai Police now on notice': Subramanian Swamy after SC raps force on Sushant case

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, being investigated by the CBI on charges of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday in connection with a money laundering case. The 28-year-old arrived at the agency's Ballard Estate office with her brother Showik shortly before noon. Her business manager, Shruti Modi, who also worked for Rajput, also appeared before the agency soon in response to the ED's summons.

Sushant death case: Rhea Chakraborty leaves ED office; personal bodyguard present

The statements of Chakraborty, Modi and Showik were recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said. Rajput's friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani has also been called by the ED to appear on Saturday in connection with this money laundering case that stems from a complaint filed by the actor's father with the Bihar Police in connection with his death, they said.

